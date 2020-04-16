Here's how much the new iPhone SE 2020 variants will cost in India

Apple finally added a successor to its iPhone SE, bringing a pint-sized powerhouse that had been missing in recent years. It will also be making its way to India in the first wave and will be the most affordable iPhone on the market.

In a world where affordable Android flagships have become increasingly expensive, the new iPhone SE manages to pack most of the latest specifications in an unassuming body. For starters, it is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 11 family. Even the camera is said to be the same one. Other next-gen features such as 18W fast charging, IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, WiFi 6, and 4K 60fps recording. On the outside, it brings back the iPhone 8 design with a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and a glass and aluminum sandwich body.

Apple iPhone SE price in India

In India, the second-generation iPhone SE is priced at Rs 42,500 for the base variant with 64GB of storage. The 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively. Colour options include black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED.

In global markets, it starts at $399, but aspects such as import duties, depreciating exchange value of rupee, and an increased GST on smartphones are responsible for the price disparity. It also seems like the phone is currently not being manufactured or assembled in India.

Apple also mentions that a part of the proceeds from the sale of the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone SE will go directly to the Global Fund for causes such as Covid-19 response and HIV/AIDS grants.

There is no word on when the iPhone SE will go on sale in India, which is understandable considering the current nationwide lockdown and unavailability of logistics partners. It will be available at Apple stores, carriers, and resellers at a later date.