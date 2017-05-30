Here’s a quick recap of the discounts and offers available on the OnePlus 3T

OnePlus might be anticipating the launch of the OnePlus 5 right now, but that doesn’t mean it can’t drive sales of the OnePlus 3T. The late 2016 handset is selling with a flurry of discounts right now, both via Amazon and OnePlus’ official store. Starting off with Amazon, the retailer is offering a discount of up to Rs 11,002 upon exchanging your existing smartphone. Bear in mind that the figure quoted by the seller is the maximum exchange price, and the actual discount may vary depending on the kind of device the user is exchanging.

The official OnePlus Store in the country (oneplusstore.in) is offering a cashback of Rs 1,500 if customers purchase the product using an SBI Credit Card. This is an exciting promo to check out if you don’t have a device to exchange. This cashback promo effectively brings down the cost of the handset to Rs 28,499. The cashback will reflect on your credit card, perhaps after the full amount has been deducted, so make sure you read the fine print before you make the purchase.

You can currently purchase the OnePlus 3T in Gunmetal and Soft Gold color variants. OnePlus had previously mentioned that the production of the OnePlus 3T will cease after the launch of the OnePlus 5. Although the company initially talked about discontinuing the handset altogether, it later mentioned that the device will continue to sell in India until the end of 2017.

The OnePlus 3T was launched just a few months after the OnePlus 3 broke cover in the markets. This naturally angered a lot of OnePlus 3 customers. Surprisingly enough, OnePlus is now launching yet another flagship. So the company has launched a total of three flagships in a span of 12 months.