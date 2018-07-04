Here are the Xiaomi devices that will get the MIUI 10 update

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced the devices that are eligible to get the MIUI 10 update. The current list has 28 Xiaomi devices, including the 3-year-old Mi 4C smartphone and more devices are expected to be added to this list in the coming days. The company has not revealed any schedule for the updates.

Xiaomi had announced the latest version of MIUI at its event in China along with the Mi 8 series. In India, the company announced the MIUI 10 Global ROM at the event held for the Redmi Y2, the company’s latest camera centric device.

The current list does not include the recently announced Redmi 6 series consisting of the Redmi 6 Plus, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, but they are expected to receive the update soon. Some reports have revealed that the recently launched Mi 8 series has started to receive the MIUI 10 update.

MIUI 10 eligible devices

Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 6, Mi 6X, Mi 5, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 5X, Mi 5C, Mi 4S and the Mi 4C

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 2 and the Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and the Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Mi Max and the Mi Max Prime

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5A, Note 5A Prime and the Redmi Note 4X

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4X and the Redmi S2

In India, the list of devices that will get the MIUI 10 update is slightly different as some of the devices have been launched with a different name and some devices haven’t been launched in the country.

MIUI 10 India eligible device