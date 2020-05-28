Here are all the devices that will get ColorOS 7 in India

Oppo has started rolling out the official ColorOS 7 update based on Android 10 to its smartphones in India. The company, in a press release, said that the update will go to its flagship devices like the Find X, Reno 10X Zoom first and will trickle down to budget devices as early as July.

The new ColorOS 7 that launched back in November 2019, is already available on flagship smartphones like the Reno 10X Zoom and the Find X. Some users in India have been receiving it since April and with the new rollout, Oppo aims to cover all the midrange and budget series of smartphones.

The new rollout is expected to begin next month and other devices will continue getting the updates till July in a gradual and phased rollout process. You can find your device in the list of upcoming OTA update schedule for Oppo smartphones below:



ColorOS 7 (status)

Devices

Already Available

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X SuperVOOC Edition

Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2Z

Oppo Reno 2F

Oppo R17

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition

Oppo K3 and A9

To be upgraded by June 2020

Oppo F9

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F7

Oppo F7 128G

Oppo A5 2020

Oppo A9 2020

To be upgraded by July 2020

Oppo F15

Oppo R15 Pro

It may be recalled ColorOS 7 was launched back in November last year.

It has many new features like the artistic wallpapers from Tom Hegen, a renowned photographer. More importantly, it has a smooth and minimal user experience with features like, quick video editor, text scanner, built-in printer service, optimized multi-user mode to enhance privacy, a Hyper Boost gaming mode, an exclusive O-AI power saving mode and more.

Talking about the new version, Manoj Kumar, Senior Principal of OPPO ColorOS said, the team complies to strict quality requirements and also takes user feedback seriously to improve the experience of the UI. He also added that every ColorOS version is rolled out only after proper bug testing and initial trials.

ColorOS has over 350 Million users worldwide and supports more than 80 languages including the regional ones in India. Users can head over to their system settings to check for the new OTA update and enjoy the new ColorOS features.