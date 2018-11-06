Google working on fix for Pixel 3 memory management problems

Since their US launch on October 18, Google's Pixel 3 smartphones have had somewhat of a bumpy start – users have reported numerous bugs and teething problems from the new devices, including a photo saving issue and a horrifying second notch.

More recently, a memory management flaw has been discovered that's causing background apps (such as music apps) to close prematurely, usually after a user has taken pictures with the Pixel 3's celebrated camera.

Thankfully, this memory management problem has now been acknowledged by Google, with the search giant offering a statement on the matter to 9to5Google: "We're rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to keep background apps from being prematurely closed in certain situations."

Google reportedly told the site that the fix would arrive as part of a monthly security update, though not the November one that's being released today.

Based on the wording of Google's statement, it would be safe to assume that the memory management issue will be addressed in the Pixel 3's next security update in December, though it's possible it'll land later than that.