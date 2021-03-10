Google Meet is becoming more useful for students - here's how

Google Meet is one of the most used online meetings and collaboration tools that saw its usage balloon due to the pandemic led lockdowns. Along with Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Google Meet not only brought the world closer but also ensured that the students do not get impacted because of Covid-19.

All these applications have since been adding a ton of new features to help users effectively attend meetings or classes. However, Google Meet did not allow students to record their video sessions and this major drawback is now going away.

Google has now announced that Education Fundamentals (for teachers only) and Education Plus (teachers and students) will now be allowed to record the online sessions, a feature that was originally limited to the paid tiers for Workspace users.

This feature, however, will be turned off for everyone by default. Only Admins or the account holders will have the access to enable recordings from their end. Once the student account is allowed to record the calls, they can click the hamburger icon at the bottom right of the Google Meet screen and tap on the Start Recording option.

These recordings will automatically be saved on the student’s Google Workspace for Education Drive account from where they can be downloaded for offline usage or can be played there itself.

According to Google, the feature has already started rolling out in a phased manner starting March 8 and will be available to most users within 15 days’ time period. With that being said, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers will still not be eligible to record calls.

Recently, Google added another useful feature to help hosts of meetings with a large number of attendees. In its last update, Google has made it possible for the users to set up breakout rooms before starting a meeting making things easier for both teachers and meeting facilitators.

