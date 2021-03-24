Gismart has signed a multi-game, cross platform partnership with Snapchat

Gismart and Snap Inc. which is Snapchat's parent company has announced a multi-game, cross-platform partnership. Gismart has decided to launch its second game on Snapchat, Crazy Run. This also integrates Bitmoji into Gismart’s games, starting with Perfect Expert 3D.

This partnership will see Gismart bringing its expertise in making games to Snapchat and Snap is extending its technology and bringing its social and interactive tools to Gismart's native (iOS/Android) titles through Bitmoji for Games.

Crazy Run, the newest Gismart release for Snap Games, is a real-time competitive multiplayer game that allows players to play as their Bitmoji to overcome unusual obstacles on the way to the finish line. This was soft-launched in February 2021, and Gismart has doubled the retention rate by adding the friend-matching feature. This means Snapchat users can match with their friends before matching with other Snapchatters. The game has already reached 7 million players.

As an early adopter of Bitmoji for Games, Gismart is introducing Bitmoji to their hyper-casual title Perfect Expert 3D. With Bitmoji for Games, game developers can personalize the player experience by bringing Bitmoji avatars to mobile, PC, and console games.

Perfect Expert 3D is a home building simulation game that where players use a set of tools to find solutions to common home maintenance problems and handle chores. Gismart is one of Snap’s earliest partners, having initially launched its first game Color Galaxy on Snapchat in Summer 2019.

Since its global release in January 2020, Color Galaxy has been played by 41 million unique players, who spent more than 15,500 million hours in the game. The total number of game sessions is more than 132 million for the time being with a peak number of game sessions daily of 721,000 users a day.

Snap Games is a real-time, multiplayer gaming platform designed for high-fidelity, synchronous gameplay between friends says Snapchat. Snapchatters can play Snap Games with each other without having to install a separate app, and they’re accessed through Chat.