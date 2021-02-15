Snapchat crosses 60 million users in India

The US-based photo-messaging app Snapchat had over 150% growth in daily active users (DAUs) and saw its user base crossing 60 million-mark in India in the December quarter. It is a record show for the sharing app for fun and entertainment.

The news agency PTI has quoted Snap Inc Managing Director (International Markets) Nana Murugesan as saying that the company aimed to continue building on the growth momentum across product development, partnerships, and the augmented reality experience.

"We reached more than 60 million users in India in Q4 20, with strengthening growth throughout the year, and see our community engaging across all parts of Snapchat -- from chatting to Discover content, using our Camera and getting creative with Lens Studio."

Globally, Snapchat had 265 million daily active users in the December 2020 quarter. Over five billion 'snaps' were created daily on average by users on the platform.

Outside of US, India biggest for Snapchat

Snapchat app allows users to share photos and videos with friends for a specific time period after which the content gets deleted. It offers filters and lenses, many of which are augmented reality-enabled.

India is the biggest market after the US for Snapchat. The company is going the whole hog in making Snapchat feel local to its user community in India. Snap's team in India focuses on developing culturally relevant products, community engagement, and partnerships.

This year the company will roll out more localized content for India. Phone Swap, a long-running Snap Original dating show where two people exchange phones to get to know each other better will be adapted for India. New shows revolving around popular artists and celebrities such as Anushka Sen, Raftaar, Ruhi Singh and Vir Das will also premier in 2021.

Further, Popular Indian short video platform Moj has tied up with Snap, integrating its recently launched Camera Kit.

Apart from these, Snapchat has also integrated Headspace for meditation exercises and mental health awareness features in association with the Mariwala Health Initiative and Manas Foundation.