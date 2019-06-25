Garmin Forerunner 945 with music storage launched in India at Rs 59,990

Garmin India has launched the Premium GPS Running Smartwatch- the Forerunner 945. It is a Triathlon Wearable Device which can hold up to 1000 songs (whereas the Forerunner 935 has no inbuilt music feature) and brings a number of new features like aerobic and anaerobic training effect, advanced physio features including performance monitoring, as well as safety and tracking features, such as incident detection and real-time location sharing with your emergency contacts.

It also offers performance measurements adjusted for heat and altitude, including acclimation status for both. And with GPS, GLONASS and Galileo connectivity, you can also analyze how far, fast and where you ran on your longest trail runs.

“The Forerunner series is our flagship series and is treasured fiercely by the avid runners. With the launch of Forerunner 945, we aim to add more thrill and adventure for the running community. The watch also comes with more exciting features like premium music services, VO2 max, aerobic and anaerobic training effect, incident detection, and many more. The smartwatch will not just track your performance but will also be your best running partner by telling you if you are being productive or over doing it. It will guide you to a smarter way of workout and easily become a part of your daily lifestyle.” Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager

The Forerunner 945 is a multisport watch with built-in activity profiles for running, cycling, swimming, skiing, paddle sports, trail running and many more sports, running the gamut of athletic workouts.

Best phones under Rs 15,000 in India for June 2019

The top smartwatches available in India

Key features

Music storage: You can store up to 1000 songs for phone-free listening. The Forerunner 945 even syncs your favourite music from select streaming services like Spotify and allows transferring music from a computer to your device.

You can store up to 1000 songs for phone-free listening. The Forerunner 945 even syncs your favourite music from select streaming services like Spotify and allows transferring music from a computer to your device. Advanced Physio Features & Measurement: The Forerunner 945 monitors your performance and offers personalized insights. The smartwatch tracks your VO2 Max to analyze the amount of oxygen a person can utilize during intense exercise. It also compares your exercise history and performance with new training load balance to let you know if the workout is productive.

The Forerunner 945 monitors your performance and offers personalized insights. The smartwatch tracks your VO2 Max to analyze the amount of oxygen a person can utilize during intense exercise. It also compares your exercise history and performance with new training load balance to let you know if the workout is productive. Safety & Tracking Features: With built-in Incident Detection, you can now easily share your real-time location with pre-chosen contacts, in case you need assistance. Location can also be shared if a potential incident, such as a fall, is detected.

With built-in Incident Detection, you can now easily share your real-time location with pre-chosen contacts, in case you need assistance. Location can also be shared if a potential incident, such as a fall, is detected. Body Battery: This feature helps optimize the body’s energy. The Body Battery energy monitoring uses collected data to gauge one’s energy reserves at any moment so that the user can plan their day accordingly. The smartwatch also monitors and tracks wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress levels, and relaxation breathing timer.

This feature helps optimize the body’s energy. The Body Battery energy monitoring uses collected data to gauge one’s energy reserves at any moment so that the user can plan their day accordingly. The smartwatch also monitors and tracks wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress levels, and relaxation breathing timer. Garmin Coach: This offers training plans that adapt according to your goals and performances. Whether you're training for a 5K or a marathon, it creates a personalized workout. You can also download Garmin Coach adaptive training plans for free.

Pricing and availability

The Forerunner 945 is available in Black and Blue colours, and is priced at Rs. 59,990. The smartwatch is available online at Amazon.in, Paytm Mall and Myntra. Offline, customers can shop at Helios Watch Stores by Titan across India, Just in Time Stores, Ct Pundole- Pune, Kamal Watches- Hyderabad, Johnson Watch- Connaught Place, New Delhi, GO SPORT (Mumbai and Bangalore) and Exclusive Garmin Brand Stores (Delhi and Bangalore).