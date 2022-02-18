Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7X and Epix smartwatches for sports enthusiasts now available in India

Audio player loading…

Garmin launched the new Fenix and Epix series smartwatches yesterday in India. The US-based smartwatch and fitness accessory manufacturer has announced its latest additions of solar-powered smartwatches that are both rugged and premium. The company's new launches include Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, and Garmin Epix.

Garmin's Fenix and Epix smartwatches are aimed at consumers who are primarily engaged in outdoor activities like biking, hiking, rock climbing and skiing, just to name a few. The smartwatch also provides a balanced use for day-to-day fitness tracking as well such as sleep tracking, V2O Max and a heart rate sensor

Both smartwatches have satellite navigation systems like GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO which are commonly also found in smartphones. These technologies provide accurate location tracking for maps.

Garmin Fenix and Epix smartwatches price and availability

The new Garmin Epix starts at Rs 89,990 for the Slate Steel model, while the Titanium variant is priced at Rs 99,990. The standard version of the Fenix 7 is available for Rs 67,990 while the Solar variants start from Rs 82,990. The Fenix 7X retails for a starting price of Rs 98,990 for the Sapphire variant.

All the smartwatches go on sale from 17th February 2022 on Garmin stores, Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch specifications

The Garmin Fenix 7 comes with a 1.3-inch touchscreen display having a resolution of 260 x 260 pixels. The smartwatch is available in a standard model along with a solar model that provides additional battery life. The new smartwatches are aimed at outdoor fitness enthusiasts.

The Fenix 7 Solar shares the same dimensions as the regular Fenix 7. However, it benefits from a better battery life of up to 173 days on solar power with Battery Saver mode turned on. The smartwatch comes with various modes to choose from including Smartwatch mode, GPS Only, Expedition GPS and Max Battery GPS.

In terms of design, the Fenix 7 series smartwatches come with a stainless steel bezel and come with a silicone strap out of the box. Garmin is also providing users with a choice of supporting leather, fabric and metal bands to go with the Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Solar. Garmin has also launched the Fenix 7 Solar in Titanium models which are available at more premium prices.

The Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Solar comes with 16GB of internal storage allowing users to install apps as well as store their favourite music.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Fenix 7X smartwatch specifications

The Fenix 7X is the premium version of the Fenix 7 series that has a slightly larger 1.4-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 280x280 pixels and weighs 10 grams more than the regular Fenix 7 series at 89 grams. The Fenix 7X is available only in a Solar version and has a battery life of more than a year on Battery Saver Mode.

In terms of design, the Fenix 7X comes with a titanium bezel and silicone straps. Garmin's range of fabric, as well as metal straps, are also compatible with the smartwatch. The Fenix 7X additionally comes with a built-in flashlight.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Epix smartwatch specifications

The 2nd generation Garmin Epix comes with a 1.3-inch touchscreen AMOLED display with a high resolution of 454x454 pixels. Unlike the Fenix range of smartwatches, the Epix does not come with a solar version. Garmin's updated Epix now comes with up to 21 days of battery life with Battery Saver mode turned on.

Similar to Fenix 7 series, the Epix also supports outdoor modes like GPS only , Expedition GPS and Max GPS. In terms of storage options, the titanium variant comes with 16GB of storage while the Sapphire edition comes with 32GB of storage.

