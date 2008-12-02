Stereoscopic 3D games for PS3 and Xbox 360

3D games on the way, according to Blitz Games' Andrew Oliver

Blitz Games Studios unveils its proprietary technology for developing 'stereoscopic 3D games' for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 at this week's 3D Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles.

The studio claims that the technology will give games developers the opportunity to recreate a full 3D HD experience, much like that seen in 3D IMAX movie theatres, "with the 3D images 'popping' out of3DTV screens and into living rooms for the first time."

That's some claim! Let's just hope they can back it up.

Movie industry luminaries

Blitz co-founder and CTO, Andrew Oliver will be showing off its latest tech at the event alongside movie industry luminaries from Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Group, DreamWorks, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Dolby Laboratories and Real-D.

"This is an incredibly exciting and huge step forward for videogames. Our BlitzTech technology will prove beyond all doubt that we are already doing what some industry experts have said is impossible on today's game consoles," said Oliver.

Games match CG movies

"Our highly tuned engine is capable of producing real-time interactive graphics that are close to offline rendered CG movie quality."

"Many TV manufacturers are already selling sets capable of displaying 3D imagery and we envisage that these sets will rapidly gain popularity as content in the form of movies and games becomes available," Oliver added.

Oliver also notes that the games industry needs to learn from Hollywood studios, which are now producing 3D movies in volume for release in 2009 onwards. For more on the 3D Entertainment Summit head over to the event's website.