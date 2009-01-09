Developers back 'true' 3D gaming with Nvidia Vision

Microsoft, Ubisoft and Capcom already offer support for Nvidia's new 3D gaming tech

Nvidia's latest 'Stereoscopic' 3D Vision technology unveiled at CES in Las Vegas this week is already receiving support from numerous games developers and publishers.

TechRadar informed you all about Nvidia's 3D Vision for GeForce earlier in the week, which is exciting news for those of us that are tiring of gaming in a boring old 2D world.

"Nvidia's 3D Vision technology has received support from across the gaming industry at CES 09, adding momentum to the emergence of stereoscopic display as an affordable reality for consumers," reports Will Freeman in Develop magazine.

Microsoft, Ubi, Capcom

Freeman adds that a number of developers and display manufacturers have already pledged their support for Nvidia's 3D Vision, including group marketing manager at Windows Gaming, Corey Rosemond, who told them:

"Along with gaming innovations in Microsoft Windows and DirectX, Nvidia 3D Vision proves there's never been a better time to be a PC gamer."

Capcom's corporate officer and VP of strategic planning and business development Christian Svensson offered full support to Nvidia's move into 'true' 3D, while Ubisoft EMEA's Peter Hammer, said:

"There is no doubt that stereoscopic 3D is a very interesting step in the realm of 3D technology and it really does offer some impressive enhancements to PC games. From the moment you put on Nvidia 3D Vision glasses the visuals come to life."

How does it work?

Using a combination of natty active shutter LCD specs, an infrared receiver module and Nvidia software, the GeForce 3D Vision uses your graphic card's GPU to mutate selected PC games into stereoscopic 3D.

Though be warned, to get it running your going to need a CUDA-compatible Nvidia card (anything launched after the 8800 GT) and a 3D-capable display device – either a 120Hz monitor or a 100Hz+ CRT.