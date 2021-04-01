Gaming vs gambling row resurfaces again - FAUG developer summoned by cops

Co-Founder and Chairman of FAU-G studio nCore Games, Vishal Gondal, has been in the eye of a storm ever since he suggested that real money gaming apps are trying to pass themselves off as gaming apps. Real money gaming app makers had even sent Gondal legal notices previously.

The matter of gaming vs gambling is in the news again as Gondal has been summoned by the police in Faridabad over his posts against real money gaming. Gondal shared a copy of the summons on Twitter, and it mentions that the complaint was made on February 16 against a tweet from him. He has been summoned on April 5 to the Sarai Khwaja police station.

Post 11+ Legal notices Rummy/RMG/Gambling cartels are apparently so desperate to silence my voice, they seem to be filing unwarranted Police Complaints against me to cause harassment#IndiaAgainstGambling @PMOIndia @police_haryana pl intervene @newslaundry @moneycontrolcom pic.twitter.com/HaoGs1GnnUMarch 28, 2021 See more

While it should ideally be about the real money gaming apps defining how they do not fall under the category of games of chance, the individuals have filed cases against Gondal, claiming defamation, loss of revenue, and even religious sentiments being hurt. One person claimed that since gambling games like Rummy is played by Hindus during Diwali, Gondal's statements hurt Hindu sentiments.

According to a comment made by Gondal to Gadgets 360, "It is unfortunate to see how the police and legal system is being misused to harass someone who is exercising his right to free speech. All I have been talking about are the ill effects of Real Money Gaming/ Gambling on society and how the government should view the same. Seems like the cartels in the business are trying their best to harass & intimidate me. Given many state governments have banned these games, I hope eventually this evil in society will end."

The issue became a major problem for Gondal after his interview to Medianama in January, following which he received 11 legal notices. Gondal had claimed that real money gaming apps have been lobbying to get themselves classified as games of skill in India.

But these games involve real money and chance, and are essentially gambling games (like Rummy) which should be banned, he had said.