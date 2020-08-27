Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches get a major software update in India

The Fossil Group continues to be one of the biggest adopters of Google’s Wear OS platform for its smartwatches. To stay ahead of the game, some exclusive enhancements are now being rolled out to users in India.

The new update primarily revolves around new health features and battery saving modes. These include a new tracker to measure fitness levels during training, sleep tracking, improved activity tracking via a new Wellness app and custom battery modes to improve longevity.

There are also some features that are very relevant in the Covid-19 world such as a hand-wash timer that kicks in automatically, as well as voice commands in more areas to avoid touching the watch when needed.

The optimized activity tracker helps improve battery life of the device by shifting resources off the main processor while monitoring metrics such as heart rate, pace, distance, steps, calories and more. Similarly, the watch can also track your sleep patterns when worn overnight to monitor your restfulness and set sleep goals. It can be combined with fast charging to ensure that the watch lasts all night.

Another new feature is the cardio fitness tracking which uses VO2 max to gauge overall cardiorespiratory health by comping metrics such as resting heart rate and the users’ biometrics to show ideal and current levels and chart progress over time.

The watch’s interface is also revamped to improve readability and simplifying the design. Custom profiles can also be created to quickly switch between different aspects of your day such as workout, office, unwinding, etc. When the battery reaches lower levels, the watch will prompt switching to Extended Mode to reach 24 hours of battery life.

The companion app on the phone has also been refined with the addition of quick contact avatars to quickly check call status and history. Calls can also be answered in an untethered manner via the watch by both Android and iOS users.