Fortnite has suddenly vanished from the App Store – here’s why

Fortnite suddenly disappeared from the App Store, and while we haven’t heard an official reason yet, it was almost certainly removed because the game introduced direct payment within the app to circumvent the App Store’s infamous 30% cut.

Earlier today, Epic Games publicly announced that players would be able to buy V-bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency, from within iOS and Android mobile apps (and at a 20% discount, even – a rate Epic claims will be the new normal so long as they buy directly from Epic).

Within hours, the game was taken down from the App Store without explanation. Currently, it's still live on the Google Play Store.

Fornite just has been scrubbed from the iOS App Store. 😳🪂 pic.twitter.com/CrVlX8Od0nAugust 13, 2020

Epic added a second 'Epic direct payment' option to its in-app listing for V-bucks, which is pointedly cheaper. Here's how the screen looks:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic was even more blunt in its press release announcing the new payment option: "Currently, when using Apple and Google payment options, Apple and Google collect a 30% fee, and the up to 20% price drop does not apply."

It's pretty obvious which option Epic expected players to choose, though the company noted that it may drop the App Store/Play Store V-bucks price in the future: "If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you."

'Passing the savings along' yet challenging Apple's rules

'Passing the savings along' is the angle Epic is taking to explain the change, going so far as to pre-emptively publish an FAQ explaining why the company introduced the option for players to pay directly: "By offering an alternate payment system, we're not only offering players more choice, but we're able to pass along the savings to players."

The FAQ also reassured that direct payments are safe, while not-so-subtly noting that other apps for Amazon, Grubhub, Best Buy, Uber, and more have been approved by Apple to handle in-app payments. Why not Fortnite, the FAQ response essentially asks, stating that "we think all developers should be free to support direct payments in all apps."

Developing...