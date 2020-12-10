Epos enters India with the launch of the Adapt 560 and Adapt 360 headphones

Denmark-based Epos Audio announced its expansion into the Indian market today with the launch of two products, the Adapt 560 and the Adapt 360 Bluetooth headsets. It aims to offer better audio solutions to workplaces as the time spent on calls increases.

Epos is the result of a joint venture between Sennheiser and Demant, which focuses on enterprise and gaming solutions. Its portfolio comprises of Epos Sennheiser co-branded products as well as offerings under its own brand name, across three distinct lines: Adapt series of over-head headphones, Expand series of speakerphones and Impact series of on-ear headsets.

Epos Sennheiser Adapt 560

(Image credit: Epos)

The higher-end product among today’s offerings, the Epos Sennheiser Adapt 560 headphones boast of over 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, while recharging will take close to four hours. They have a discrete boom arm for the primary microphone for calls, which can be collapsed when not needed. Bringing the mic closer to the mouth is a proven way to improve audio pickup.

People working in open offices will appreciate the inclusion of active noise cancellation on the Epos Sennheiser Adapt 560, which uses four mics on the outside to capture and negate external noise. Epos Voice technology also lets users hold conversations or follow announcements without having to remove the headphones. There is also a dedicated Microsoft Teams button to launch the app instantly. Bluetooth multi-point connectivity is also available.

Epos Sennheiser Adapt 360

(Image credit: Epos)

For those looking for something minimal and affordable, there are Epos Senngeiser Adapt 360. They bring most of the same features in a different design. Two microphones work in tandem to better recognise voice during calls. Active noise cancellation, multi-point pairing and stereo streaming are also available. While these don’t have the dedicated articulating boom arm or quick-launch buttons, they are certified by Microsoft Teams for calls.

Pricing and availability details for these products weren’t shared. Along with these, the brand is also looking to bring products from the Adapt 400, Adapt 600 and Expand 30T range in India in the future.

Commenting on the launch, Seah Hong Kiat, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions APAC, Epos, said, “We are excited to launch Epos in India and look forward to playing a pivotal role in developing and offering superior audio solutions to our India business partners. With our strong sound and innovation legacy and robust product portfolio, we are confident of delivering the power of quality audio to the modern Indian workforce, across business verticals. As a first step, we will be introducing our Microsoft Teams certified Adapt range of headsets for office professionals on the go. This brand launch is a key milestone for the Epos brand, and we look forward to our journey in India.”