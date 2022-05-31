eBikeGo partners with Log9 Materials for charging 'electric trike'

Audio player loading…

eBikeGo, a Mumbai-based electric mobility platform, has tied up with Bengaluru-headquartered advanced battery technology start-up Log9 Materials to launch their 10-minute Superfast Charging Technology (InstaCharge technology) for their upcoming electric trike, Velocipedo.

The electric trike Velocipedo is an European designed, smart electric trike, equipped with two front wheels and one rear wheel, a carbon fibre roof and 2 seats for its two occupants.

The company claims that the vehicle is designed in such a way that it combines the comfort and safety of a car with the quickness of a motorbike.

The electric trike, whose production will begin next year in Pune, will be made available in three variants: a personal vehicle, trick taxi, and a cargo vehicle.

Velocipedo: Features and price

Under this partnership, Log9’s superfast InstaCharge technology will empower Velocipedo to be well-equipped and hence widely adopted for multiple use cases such as ride hailing, personal mobility and as a cargo vehicle for businesses.

The basic model of Velocipedo can accommodate two people, and has a top speed of 95 Kmph and a range per charge of 100 kilometres. With the superfast technology developed by Log9 Materials, the Velocipedo will take only 10 minutes (on 220V outlet) to get fully charged, and regenerative braking feature could add 10-20% to the range.

The 155 kg Velocipedo-Cargo, which is intended for commercial use, has room only for the driver; along with enough space to accommodate upto 100 kg of cargo.

"We at eBikeGo are very happy to announce a collaboration with Log9 Materials with the objective to integrate the Velocipedo fleet with superfast charging technology, which in turn will improve charge-time, optimizing delivery cycles," Dr Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO, eBikeGo said.

eBikeGo last year acquired the rights to manufacture the smart electric trike Velocipedo from the Spanish automotive company Torrot in a multi-million dollar deal.

The Velocipedo is likely to be priced around Rs 4-5 lakh, and the company has plans to manufacture around 36,000 vehicles a year to start with.