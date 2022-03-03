Deus Ex and System Shock creator has a new game in the works

Audio player loading…

Warren Spector, the acclaimed video game producer behind Deus Ex, System Shock, and Epic Mickey, is heading the development of a brand new title.

The upcoming game is under development at OtherSide Entertainment, the same studio currently working on System Shock 3, and is described as an immersive sim (think Deathloop or BioShock).

“Fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and engaging narrative that players will directly impact through their choices and playstyles,” Spector said in a press release.

“We are still in early development and are looking forward to sharing more information soon!”

Otherside previously announced it had appointed industry veteran Jeff Goodsill as general manager of the studio to lead the production of “upcoming next-gen console and PC titles”. That might suggest Spector’s new game will be hitting PC and console platforms when it releases.

Goodsill has his own impressive collection of credits, having worked on classic RTS games like Age of Empires and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, as well as the Diablo-esque action RPG Titan Quest.

Otherside has released a single piece of concept art for the upcoming game, featuring what looks to be a humongous whale decked out in golden armor flying through an alien scene. Another, smaller character also looks to be flying on a golden platform to the left. Perhaps Spector has taken a leaf out of BioShock’s book, setting his new game underwater.

(Image credit: OtherSide Entertainment)

Analysis: immersive sims are here to stay

While immersive sims have never reached the same heights of commercial success as other genres, they’ve been a mainstay of gaming and their influence reaches far - cropping up in strange places like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The late-2000s saw a resurgence of the genre with the release of BioShock, while 2011’s Deus Ex: Human Revolution, 2012’s Dishonored, and 2021’s Deathloop have kept the immersive sim torch burning.

Add to that the upcoming release of System Shock 3 and Spector’s new title, and the heyday of the immersive sim might be just around the corner. The open-ended, player-led gameplay of the original Thief, Deus Ex, and System Shock games was somewhat curtailed by the hardware limitations at the time of their release. It’s exciting to see how the genre can be taken in new directions under the development of more powerful game engines and the spread of 4K resolutions.

What's especially exciting about this game, however, is Spector's place in the industry. The designer has worked on an impressive roster of games that have become much-loved classics. Now he's returning to his roots, there'll be a lot of pressure to live up to the expectations of nostalgic fans.

