Dell’s 2018 Inspiron 2-in-1 laptops bring more flagship features to the mainstream

Announced at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany, Dell has completely refreshed its 2018 line of Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 laptops and updated its Inspiron 14 5000 device. Now, the lineup looks even more like its pricier flagship counterparts in the XPS series.

Starting with the 7000 series of 2-in-1 Inspirons, Dell has updated the entire line with the latest, 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and has brought a capability that the XPS line has dreamt of for years: a webcam in the proper spot despite a narrow bezel display. The smaller webcam loses out on facial scan biometric login, made up for with a new fingerprint reader.

While the 13-inch version can hold up to 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of memory, the 15- and- 17-inch versions have options for up to 2TB of hard drive storage with SSDs up to 512GB attached. Intel Optane memory options are available as well, treated as additional RAM in these cases.

All three of these laptops will support Amazon Alexa later as well as Dell’s Mobile Connect phone management app, which now works with iPhones, and will be available starting October 2 in the US. Prices will start at $879 (about £682, AU$1,196) $849 (about £659, AU$1,157) and $1,099 (about £854, AU$1,489) for the 13-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch models, respectively.

The 14-inch 5000 series laptop is all new, too

Dell also updated the 5000 series of 14-inch Inspiron laptops, but instead of putting out features that would make the XPS line jealous, these laptops take the best of the Inspiron 7000 series with a little bit of frill taken off the top.

Starting at $459 (about £356, AU$625) and set to land in the US on October 2, the Inspiron 14 5000 for 2018 will be configurable with 8th generation Intel Core i3 to i7 processors as well optional Nvidia GeForce MX130 graphics. Storage ranges between a solo 128GB SSD and up to a 2TB spinning drive paired with a 256GB SSD. Memory starts at 4GB DDR4 to up 32GB, with Intel Optane storage pairing options included.

All of this comes behind a 14-inch, Full HD touchscreen, and these laptops also feature Amazon Alexa and Dell’s Mobile Connect software. What these laptops do not feature is secure biometric login – that’s reserved for the pricier options. All told, you’re looking at a lineup of flagship laptops in disguise, here just in time for Back to School season and the upcoming holiday shopping season.