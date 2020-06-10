Creative Outlier Air TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs. 6,999

Just a couple of days back we reported that the True Wireless stereo earbuds are a driving force in the wearable segment in India. Now we have yet another entrant in the busy market, however, the new Creative Outlier Air is different simply because they come from the house of the audio veteran brand Creative.

Among its key highlights are the long battery life, aptX support, impressive audio performance and the price they’re available at.

Creative Outlier Air pricing in India and availability

The Creative Outlier Air is priced aggressively when compared with other wireless earbuds from premium brands. While the introductory price of Creative Outlier Air in India has been set at Rs. 6,999, these earbuds will retail at Rs. 7,999 after June 14 and can be bought from Amazon.

Creative Outlier Air features and specifications

The Creative Outlier Air comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity and comes with Qualcomm’s aptX codec offering a range of up to 240 meters and a data transfer rate of up to 2 MBPS. These earbuds come with an in-canal fitting that offers better audio experience by isolating external noise. The Outlier Air is IPX5 certified for sweat and water resistance making them ideal to wear even during rains or while working out.

These earbuds come with 5.6mm Graphene Driver Diaphragm which the company claims offer well-balanced mids and immersive bass. The Outlier Air buds come with support for digital voice assistants and can be used to trigger voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant on the paired smartphone.

In terms of battery, the buds can offer up to 10 hours of backup in a single charge while the case offers an additional two charges providing the total battery backup of 30 hours. The case can be charged via the Type C charging port.