Covid-19: Hospitals see a chance to mainstream telemedicine consultations

Technology is just what the doctor ordered in the current pandemic situation.

It took a pandemic as enormous as the Covid-19 one to force the government to issue guidelines that recognised the practice of telemedicine in India.

Till the corona crisis hit the nation, there was regulatory uncertainty. E-pharmacies, for instance, are still awaiting proper governmental rules to be in place to regulate their platforms.

However, the government has been quick to act on this occasion, and once the corona crisis hit the country, it quickly unveiled Telemedicine Practice Guidelines .

In the event, medical practitioners can now provide consultations through video, audio, email or text. The guideline has also listed out the medicines that can be prescribed to patients.

Once the Covid-19 emergency ends, the government expects the doctors to complete an official online course to provide remote consultations. But, as an ad-hoc measure keeping in mind the lockdown situation, doctors are allowed to examine patients remotely in the interim but must abide by the guidelines.

Docs need to pivot

But the government has made it clear that AI (Artificial Intelligence) cannot be used to directly counsel patients. Nor the use of bots to dole out medical advice is allowed.

The government sees the situation to help enhance the practice of telemedicine and serve the rural areas which don't have adequate number of doctors.

From the medical practitioners side, keeping in mind the rising queries for telemedicine consultations, hospitals too are sensitizing the doctors on how to pivot themselves to the use of technology.

Doctors, especially doing consultation through video calls, are being given training in 'web-side manners'.

Whether in an exam room or over videoconferencing platforms, cues like facial expressions and tone of voice can help in establishing a trusting relationship between patients and doctors. As one doctor said, "creating a comfortable atmosphere is important to seeing patients both in person and via video platform."

Hospitals have told the doctors who are on telemedicine consultation to minimize interruptions and ensure that the patient feels that he or she is getting undivided attention. Doctors are also advised to ensure tech glitches don't impede the consultation sessions.

Doctors feel that this is a good opportunity to establish that the internet can be just as good a venue as a clinic or hospital for treating patients.