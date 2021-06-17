Clubhouse focuses firmly on India - Brings 'Creator First' funding here

The audio chatroom Clubhouse, which is said to have added 4 million more users after it made itself available on the Android platform, is understandably focusing its energies on India, where Android is the most dominant mobile OS. And so, it is extending its Creator First accelerator programme that it launched in the US in March to India now.

The funding will be for selected programmes from Indian creators specifically and will help them take their ideas and creativity to a larger audience.

The Creator First Program in India will cater to the unique needs of the Indian audience and creators, the company said.

The application for participating in the programme is open from June 16, which will be reviewed on a rolling basis. The first window is closing on July 16, 2021.

Monthly stipend is guaranteed for selected programmes

"By participating in Clubhouse Creator First in India, we will help you with production and creative development, help you promote your show, and provide financial support via matching you with brands or a monthly stipend,” Clubhouse Head of International Aarthi Ramamurthy said in a blogpost.

In the US, Clubhouse offers those in the programme an income of at least $5000 per month to assist. Clubhouse has assured to offer a monthly stipend in India, too. But it didn't specify how much that would be.

"In India, over the last few weeks, we’ve seen rooms on cricket, on music (including really fun Antakshari rooms!), rooms on gaming and contests, rooms on religion and prayer, and so much more. We are so excited to see what creators from across India will bring to the table," she added.

Clubhouse said that during the inaugural programme it saw a range of formats emerge – from an originally scripted radio drama, to a K-pop show about the ins and outs of the industry, to a multi-country and language exploration of the latest fútbol news, to a series where photojournalists discuss their portfolios and techniques.

Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison said that many of these shows are being launched, and the programme is now being expanded globally, starting with India.

With Twitter, whose Spaces is also popular in India, facing some trouble in the country, it is obvious Clubhouse wants to establish itself firmly before other big players like Facebook and Spotify come up with their audio chat rooms.