Tesla claims Gigafactory workers were assaulted by trespassing journalists

Two Reno Gazette Journal employees are facing charges after having being caught trespassing Tesla's new Gigafactory facility in Reno, Nevada on October 9.

The factory, which is set to produce lithium batteries built from raw materials, but so far, there hasn't been much else revealed about the tech being developed by Tesla.

According to Tesla, the two Reno Gazette Journal workers had climbed through a fence that displayed "private property" signs and were taking photos of the facility.

They were located and approached by a Tesla safety manager, before being joined by a second safety manager working at the facility.

Despite being asked to wait for the Tesla security management and the Reno Sheriff's department, the two journalists got into their Jeep.

"As the Tesla employee attempted to record the license plate number on the rear bumper, the driver put it in reverse and accelerated into the Tesla employee, knocking him over, causing him to sustain a blow to the left hip, an approximate 2" bleeding laceration to his right forearm, a 3" bleeding laceration to his upper arm, and scrapes on both palms," Tesla said in its statement.

The Sheriff's department eventually made it to scene, and the driver was arrested for "two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon." Both are expected to be charged with trespassing.

Trespassers be warned

Apparently, this isn't the first time people have been trespassing into the Reno facility, which is still under construction, and Tesla is not impressed.

"We appreciate the interest in the Gigafactory, but the repeated acts of trespassing, including by those working for the [Reno Gazette Journal], is illegal, dangerous and needs to stop," Tesla said.

"In particular, we will not stand for assaults on our employees and are working with law enforcement to investigate this incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."

But there may be more to the mysterious story at Tesla's mysterious new Gigafactory.

The Reno Gazette Journal also put out a statement about the incident, naming the staff photographer that was arrested, but also revealing some damages to the newspaper's Jeep.

"A rock had been used to shatter the driver's-side window and the driver's-side seat belt had been cut in half," it said in its statement, a piece of info that interestingly wasn't mentioned in Tesla's statement.

Whatever really happened, the incident is still being investigated. Meanwhile, we imagine Tesla may end up adding to the facility's security.