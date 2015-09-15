Porsche has unveiled the sexiest electric concept car ever

Porsche is easily one of the most iconic sports car manufacturers in the world, with a design aesthetic that's as beautiful as it is recognisable – so what would that irresistible style look like if applied to an electric car?

That is exactly what Porsche has done at the Frankfurt Motor Show today, declaring its interest in this increasingly popular market by unveiling its new Mission E concept – an electric car concept that looks set to give industry-leading electric car manufacturer Tesla a run for its money.

According to Porsche, its Mission E concept car is a four-door, four-seat all-electric sedan that packs a whopping system power of 600 horsepower, which can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in under 3.5 seconds, with a driving range around 310 miles (500 kilometres) per charge.

My friends all drive electric Porsches

Porsche also says that it takes roughly 15 minutes to bring the Mission E concept back up to an 80% charge, so you drivers won't have to wait long to get back on the road.

Though the Mission E concept falls short of beating out the Tesla Model S P85D, which boasts a 762 horsepower system, and is able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds with a driving range of 300 miles per charge, it's certainly impressive for Porsche's first attempt at an electric car (not to mention visually superior).

While the car is just a concept at this stage, and we'll like have to wait a long while before Porsche brings an electric car to consumers, it's good to know that the manufacturer is committed to bringing the power and beauty that the brand is known for.