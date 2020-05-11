Can't wait for Diablo 4? You might get a Diablo 2 HD remaster first

Diablo 4 is coming, but we know it's going to be some time before it lands on PC and consoles - but could we get a Diablo 2 remaster in the meantime?

That's the latest rumor coming out of the crypts at Diablo developer Blizzard. According to Actugaming, the classic click-to-kill action RPG is going to get a remaster, called Diablo 2: Resurrected, before 2020 rolls into 2021.

The remake is reportedly being made by Vicarious Visions, a studio which sits under the Activision Blizzard umbrella, and which cut its teeth on tons of handheld ports, as well as more recently working on Destiny 2 and the Crash Bandicoot HD remakes.

Ready for resurrection

Actugaming has a good track record with Blizzard-related leaks and rumors, with its editor accurately predicting previous Diablo 4, Shadowlands and Overwatch 2 announcements.

And there's definitely the appetite for Diablo 2 – it's the 20th anniversary of the game, a title that many fans still consider the best in the series, and which is said to be the basis for the upcoming sequel. Its dark tone is a fan favorite, compared to the slightly lighter Diablo 3.

Blizzard is in need of a remaster win at the moment too – the Warcraft 3 Reforged remake was very poorly received, mostly because of Activision Blizzard's move to claim ownership of mods made with the game. Diablo 2, remade right, could garner the company a lot of goodwill before the release of Diablo 4.