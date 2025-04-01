Could Nintendo Switch 2 get a Final Fantasy 9 remake? Fans are hoping so as the game's 25th anniversary website goes live

Square Enix has launched a new Final Fantasy 9 website

The website has been made to commemorate the game's 25th anniversary

Fans are now wondering if we'll see a remake announcement soon

Final Fantasy 9 fans are now hoping for a Nintendo Switch 2 remake as the PS1 classic gets a 25th-anniversary website.

The Squaresoft-developed RPG (role-playing game) was initially released on the original PlayStation on July 7, 2000, meaning its 25th anniversary is just a few short months away. As a result, an official website has been prepared to commemorate the occasion.

The website, translated from Japanese by IGN, states that "various projects, including merchandise and collaborations to commemorate the 25th anniversary" are on the way.

A news section on the website shows that several plushies, books, soundtracks, and memorabilia are being prepared for Final Fantasy 9's 25th anniversary. There is no hard confirmation of a commemorative game or remake as of yet, but that hasn't stopped fans of the RPG from speculating on sites like Reddit.

Plus, the big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation is happening tomorrow (April 2), leading folks to believe a confirmation of a Final Fantasy 9 remake for the upcoming console could be a real possibility.

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, the popular MMORPG's (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) latest expansion, also has a main story that's heavily inspired by Final Fantasy 9. In a vacuum, that admittedly doesn't mean much, as FF14 has routinely paid homage to the series' legacy through various pieces of content. But it does at least show that Square Enix and developer Creative Studio 3 both have Final Fantasy 9 on the brain.

