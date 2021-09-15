Canon launches EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera and two new RF Lenses

Canon has launched its newest full-frame mirrorless camera the Canon EOS R3 alongside two new RF lenses in India. The two new RF lenses include the RF100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM and the RF16 mm f/2.8 STM prime lens.

The company launched the EOS R3 globally on September 14 and it is the most powerful mirrorless camera Canon has made so far, and sits in between the smaller Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS 1D X Mark III DSLR – although in reality it's the mirrorless successor to the latter.

India price and availability

The Canon EOS R3 has been priced at Rs 4,99,995 for just the body and is expected to be available for sales in India by November end this year. While both the Canon RF100-400 mm and Canon RF16mm are expected to be available for sales in India by October this year and will be priced at Rs 58,995 and Rs 26,995 respectively.

Canon EOS R3: Specs and features

The Canon EOS R3 comes with a stacked sensor with a 24.1MP resolution. The EOS R3 is primarily a sports and wildlife camera and this is an upgrade over the 20.1MP Canon EOS 1D X Mark III.

The EOS R3 features Canon's first 'stacked' chip which is a design which has been pioneered by Sony cameras like the Sony A9 II. The EOS R3 has a claimed 30fps shooting speeds, but also its lightning fast maximum shutter speed of 1/64000th of a second. Canon has also confirmed that the EOS R3's electronic shutter can be synced with external flashes (up to 1/250th of a second).

Besides shooting oversampled 4K video and supporting Canon Log 3 feature, the EOS R3 can shoot 6K/60p raw video internally with the option of capturing in its CRM (Cinema Raw Light) format. It also has a 5.76-million dot EVF with a 0.76x magnification and a maximum refresh rate of 120fps.

The rear display of the R3 has 4.15-million dot resolution, which is almost twice the resolution of the Canon EOS R5's rear display. Canon has also introduced a Multi Function Shoe with EOS R3 which allows high-speed, two-way data transfer between the camera and compatible accessories. And the first new companions for the EOS R3 are a Directional Stereo Microphone (DM-E1D) and Speedlite Transmitter (ST-E10). Both of these draw power from the camera rather than needing to be charged separately, and the ST-E10 allows you to remotely control multiple radio Speedlite flashes.

The EOS R3 can hit maximum burst speeds of 30fps with full AE/AF tracking when shooting 14-bit raw files, an impressive skill that's no doubt been unlocked by that new stacked sensor.