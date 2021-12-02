Bounce Infinity e-scooter with swappable battery, 85 Kms range launched in India

As announced earlier, Bengaluru based EV startup Bounce has announced a new electric scooter called Bounce Infinity E1 in India. The new scooter aims at offering affordable intra-city commutation and can be bought with or without a battery thus bringing the upfront costs down further.

The scooter offers a range of 85kms per charge and has a maximum speed of 65 km/h. The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options namely Sparkle Black, Comet Gray, Sporty Red, Pearl White and Desat Silver.

The scooter can be pre-booked starting today and the company aims to start the deliveries by March 2022. Along with the scooter, the company has also introduced battery-as-a-service – a first for Indian users.

Bounce Infinity E1 price in India

The Bounce Inifinity E1 can be bought for Rs. 45,099 or as low as Rs.36,000 depending on state subsidies. However, in such a case, users get to purchase the scooter without a battery. But, they will have an option to pick up a fully charged battery from one of the company’s battery swap points by going for the BAAS or Battery-as-a-service option.

In case you want to purchase the scooter with the battery and a charger, the price of this scooter will be Rs. 68,999 and depending on the state subsidy, the price can go as low as Rs. 59,999.

The scooter is up for pre-booking at just Rs. 499 with deliveries expected to start in March next year.

Bounce Infinity E1 design and features

In terms of design, the scooter looks like a conventional scooter that we’re quite used to seeing. Unlike the modern electric scooters – the Infinity E1 is very simple yet elegant. And some people might find the design quite familiar – this is because it is a rebranded 22Kymco i-Flow electric scooter from the company called 22Kymco. For those unaware, Bounce had acquired 22Kymco sometime back.

The company says that the Infinity E1 has a customized frame to suit the Indian roads and driving environment. It comes with LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps, seating capacity for 2 adults, Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, storage space for a helmet under the seat and more.

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes with an IP 67 rated 2kWhr 48V battery pack that can be swapped out to charge at your home/office or swapped at a battery swapping station. The company says that it plans to have one of the densest battery-swapping networks – with a swapping point at one kilometre each.

The scooter comes with three riding modes – Drag Mode, Eco Mode and Power Mode. The drag mode basically helps users drive the scooter at a walking speed while the Eco mode offers a range of 85 km and the Power mode offers the top speed of 65 km/h.

With Bounce Infinity E1, the company looks to take on the likes of Ather, Ola, Bajaj, Simple Energy and others – though the feature of a removable battery might work in Bounce's favour, we will have to wait and see how effectively it can implement the battery swapping network.

