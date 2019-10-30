Black Shark 2 Pro to launch in India soon, receives BIS certification

The Black Shark 2 Pro could launch in India soon, as it has just bagged the BIS certifications needed to launch.

The incremental update to the Black Shark 2, the 2 Pro was unveiled in China back in July. It was expected to hit global markets later, which seems to be happening now. The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) clearance is required for all smartphones to launch in India. This is usually done right before the launch of a product. We are likely to see it arrive before the end of this year.

(Image credit: BIS)

Black Shark 2 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi-backed company has always focussed on gaming smartphones, and the Black Shark 2 Pro is no different. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with 8 or 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage for speedy operations. This is further helped by the liquid-cooling pipe.

It has a 6.39-inch display with a Full HD+ AMOLED display, boasting of a 240Hz touch report rate and a 109% DCI-P3 colour coverage. The Black Shark 2 Pro’s display is also pressure-sensitive which can be mapped to additional in-game actions.

As for cameras, the 2 Pro has a 48MP f/1.75 primary camera along with a 12MP 2x telephoto lens. The front camera is a 20MP shooter. Video recording capabilities go all the way up to 4K60 and 1920fps slow-motion.

To keep everything running, the Black Shark 2 Pro houses a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging with USB PD.

(Image credit: Black Shark)

In China, the Black Shark 2 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (~Rs 30,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and goes up to CNY 3,499 (~Rs 35,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Colour options include Shadow Black, Iceberg Grey, Gulf Blue, Streamer Purple.