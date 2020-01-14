Bajaj enters the electric scooter segment with the new Chetak

Bajaj Auto has officially become the first legacy automaker to foray into the electric segment with the launch of the Chetak electric scooter.

While the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter had already been unveiled a few months ago, the launch event in New Delhi today saw confirmations on the final ex-showroom price and the sales model.

The Chetak electric comes in two variants — Urbane and Premium. Apart from different color options, the main difference is the inclusion of drum brakes on the former, and disc brakes on the latter. The rest of the specifications are identical, which include a 4kW motor that is capable of producing 16 Nm of torque. A 3kWh lithium-ion battery powers the scooter, and has an estimated range of 95+ km in the eco mode, and 85+ km on the faster sport mode. The top speed is around 80kmph.

(Image credit: Bajaj auto)

To bring peace of mind to the riders, the battery is also IP67 water-resistant and comes with a 3-year or 50,000km warranty (whichever is earlier). There are no fast charging solutions, and users will have to resort to using a standard household socket, which will take about five hours to go from 0 to full charge.

The Chetak electric will be made available through biking showrooms in Bangalore and Pune in the first phase. It can also be pre-ordered from Bajaj’s website starting January 15 at a token amount of Rs 2,000. The Urbane is priced at Rs 1,00,000, and the Premium is priced at Rs 1,15,000 (ex-showroom).