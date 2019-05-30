Asus Zenfone 6 could launch in India on June 16

Announced just two weeks back, Asus Zenfone 6 is a flagship phone with a different take on mechanized cameras. It features a flippable camera that doubles up as a front-facing snapper. It certainly looks very geeky as we mentioned in our first impressions of the Zenfone 6. Now, according to some sources who told this to us on grounds of anonymity, the latest Asus flagship is making its way to India on June 16. Do note, however, this date hasn't been confirmed by Asus just yet and could change in the interim.

However, a mid-June release date was already speculated earlier and it seems highly possible that the company finally makes it latest flagship available to the masses.

Asus Zenfone 6 specifications

Asus Zenfone 6 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS display which is topped with Gorilla Glass 6. The screen supports the full range of DCI-P3 colour gamut as well as HDR10, making it a great display to consume content.

The chassis is aluminum, but the rear panel is largely glass with an added layer of Gorilla Glass 6. There's a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. The flip camera module is made from liquid metal and contains a stepper motor along with a bunch of sensors.

Being a flagship, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 GPU to back up the graphics side of things. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The phone's storage can be expanded via microSD card by upto 256GB.

The flip camera consists of a primary 48MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an ultrawide 13MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras are capable of shooting at 4K 60fps with features like auto panorama among others.

Asus Zenfone 6 has a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging and should last for more than a day on a single charge and moderate usage.