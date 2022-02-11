Asus ROG Phone 5s series to roll out in India on February 15

Audio player loading…

Asus changed the scenario of smartphone gaming with the introduction of the ROG series smartphones. Now, the brand is all set to roll out the Asus ROG Phone 5s series in India, including ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro. According to the media invite, the launch date of the device in India is February 15. The launch event will be live-streamed at 12 noon IST.

All the interested users can view the Livestream on the company's YouTube channel. High chances are that the ROG Phone 5s series will be quite similar to the global variant. However, a difference in the specifications can be witnessed at the time of the India variant's launch.

Asus ROG Phone 5s ROG Phone 5s Pro specifications

As the smartphones already launched globally last year so we have a fair idea of what we can expect in terms of specifications from the upcoming devices. Both the smartphones have a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display coupled with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The smartphones house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor along with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB internal storage. However, considering the timeline of the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, both the devices can have that too.

In terms of optics, the devices flaunt a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary shooter, 13MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 5MP macro shooter. They sport a 24MP front camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls. The smartphones draw power from a 6000mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support.

The dual front facing speakers of the device focus on enhancing the gaming experience with immersive audio. Connectivity features like 5G, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth v5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, WiFi, and NFC.

Asus ROG 5s series is going to have a face-off with the OnePlus 9 Pro. In terms of performance, Asus ROG Phone 5s will most probably outclass the OnePlus 9 Pro as it has an upgraded processor and a high capacity RAM. Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro will also have competition with upcoming flagship variants like OnePlus 10 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, etc.

