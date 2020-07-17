Asus ROG Phone 3 final renders leak a week before the launch

The Asus ROG 3 gaming-centric smartphone is confirmed to launch on July 22, which is less than a week from now. The official renders for the same has been leaked online just a few days ahead of the official launch.

A report from 91mobiles citing tipster Ishan Agarwal has given us a look at the upcoming ROG Phone 3 from all the angles. From the images, we can see that the device will have thick top and bottom bezels, which will house the stereo speakers.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

Towards the side of the device, on one side we get a SIM card slot along with a secondary charging port, just like we’ve seen with the last generation. The secondary port can be used to charge the device while gaming as well as to connect the device with Asus’s proprietary gaming accessories.

On the other side of the device, we can see the volume rockers, power button, and the shoulder trigger buttons at the edges. Since there is no sign of fingerprint scanner on the side as well as rear, we can expect an in-display fingerprint scanner on the device.

And, lastly, moving towards the back of the device, there is a triple camera system with dual LED flash placed with some gap in between. Also, you can see the Republic of Gamers branding and logo with RGB lighting. The design of the phone looks similar to the ROG Phone 2 with the heat vent passing by the camera module. It is also having a few cutouts towards the side of the device.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specs

We already know a few specifications of the upcoming ROG Phone 3. For starters, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, which is a new SoC destined for high-end gaming smartphones. The new SoC will bring up to 10% boost in CPU and GPU performance. It is expected to come with up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 16GB of RAM.

The Asus ROG 3 is said to come with a big 6.6-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz. The display will be flanked by dual front-firing stereo speakers. For cameras, the array will consist of a 64MP primary camera and an ultra-wide lens, however, the function of the third sensor is still unknown.

Staples such as capacitive shoulder triggers, a secondary USB port, a giant 6,000mAh battery and support for fast charging will likely make the cut. Last year’s ROG Phone 2 was one of the best gaming smartphones around, so it remains to be seen what gets improved this time.

Last year, Asus pulled off a surprise with the ROG Phone 2’s pricing. However, this year, due to several factors including new GST rates, phones are getting expensive . The ROG Phone 3 might not be that competitively priced over here.

Asus India has already sent out invites for the phone’s unveiling, which is scheduled for 8.15 pm IST. This will be the first time an ROG phone will come to India right alongside its global launch. It will also be available on Flipkart soon after the launch. Indian YouTuber and streamer CarryMinati is going to be a part of the launch too.