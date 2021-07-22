Asus Chromebooks go on sale today: check out price, specs, and offers

Chromebooks were not so popular in India as they were priced higher than some western markets and more importantly, the Chromebooks in India were not affordable. But, that changed last week as Asus introduced six new Chromebooks in India starting at Rs 17,999.

Asus launched Chromebooks 一 C223, C423, C523 and Flip C214 models in India and all the variants will go on sale via Flipkart in India starting today. Two of the four models mentioned above also come in a touch screen variant which takes the total tally to six. All laptops run on Google’s ChromeOS and they also support Android apps.

Asus Chromebook C223, C423, C523 and Flip C214 price and availability

The cheapest variant of the six, the Asus Chromebook C223 is priced at Rs 17,999. The C423 is priced at Rs 19,999 while the touch variant is priced at Rs 23,999, the C523 variant is priced at Rs 20,999 while the touch screen version is priced at Rs 24,999. Lastly, the Asus Chromebook C214 Flip is priced at Rs 23,999.

All laptops are available in either grey or silver colour options while the C214 Flip is available in a dark grey colourway. In terms of offer, you can get Rs 1,500 off with ICICI Bank credit card transaction and you get Rs 500 off with ICICI Bank debit card transaction. Apart from that, you can also avail No cost EMI offers for up to six months and with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you get 5% unlimited cashback.

Model Price in India C223 Rs 17,999 C423 Rs 19,999 C423 (touch) Rs 23,999 C523 Rs 20,999 C523 (touch) Rs 24,999 Flip C214 Rs 23,999

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus Chromebook C223 specs

The entry-level offering, the Asus Chromebook C223 is powered by Intel Celeron dual-core processor and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. It has an 11.6-inch HD display and weighs just 1 kilogram. Further, the C223 offers dual-band Wi-Fi, dual stereo speakers, HD webcam, up to 10 hours battery and 45W Type-C fast charging.

Asus Chromebook C423 specs

Available in both touch and non-touch options, the Asus Chromebook C423 brings 64GB storage along with 4GB of RAM and Intel Celeron dual-core N3350 CPU. You get a slightly bigger 14-inch HD display and also a 720p webcam. In terms of port options, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports. It weighs 1.2 Kg.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus Chromebook C523 specs

The Chromebook C523 flaunts a large 15.6-inch HD display on the front and is powered by the same processor as the above. It comes in a 4GB+64GB combo and comes with touch and non-touch options. It comes with Intel HD Graphics 500 GPU and weighs 1.4 kg.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 (Image credit: Asus)

Lastly, the 2-in-1, Flip C214 Chromebook comes with an 11.6 inch HD touchscreen display and can be used in multiple modes such as a tent, tablet, laptop, etc. The machine is powered by Intel Celeron dual-core CPU and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Also, it has MIL-STD 810G certification which means it is quite durable.

Asus Chromebooks specs comparison

C223 C423 C523 Flip C214 Display 11.6" HD 14" HD 15.6" HD 11.6" HD Touchscreen No Optional Optional Yes Processor Intel Celeron N3350 Intel Celeron N3350 Intel Celeron N3350 Intel Celeron N4020 RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB Storage 32GB 64GB 64GB 64GB Price Rs 17,999 Rs 19,999 | Rs 23,999 Rs 20,999 | Rs 24,999 Rs 23,999

