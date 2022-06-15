Apple's MR headset is heating the competition for display tech

Audio player loading…

Apple’s AR and MR headset display tech is building up a lot of competition in the market. The future development of some of the hardware now domes down between LG and Sony.

According to a report (opens in new tab) by The Elec, LG Display might be expecting to replace the Sony OLED display panel from the headset in the future.

The display on the inside of the headset is said to be provided by Sony. A secondary outer display is expected to come from LG. While the latter is providing a regular OLED display for the indicators, Sony is expected to bring MicroOLED display tech to the primary display. The report hints that Apple might prefer to bring in LG to supply the hardware for the internal display.

This is from the fact that the Cupertino tech giant might consider Sony as a competitor in the AR/MR segment. Sony makes its own VR headsets for the PlayStation gaming consoles as well. LG is expected to place multiple orders through Sunic Systems, the supplier that provides the OLED panels for LG.

Apple’s AR/ MR headset was recently reported to be delayed in development due to the lockdown restrictions in Shanghai. It is expected to be officially unveiled in January 2023 and ship be available for preorder a few months later. The wearable device could feature the new realityOS , however, there have been no leaks giving us a glimpse at the UI yet.

A giant leap for Apple

While the report states that Sony might be competing with Apple with its VR headset, the upcoming product from Apple could be in a different league altogether. Unless of course, Apple has all the intention of wooing Sony PlayStations users around the world to consider Apple’s offering. And that is one bold step.

Sony’s PS VR headset works well with its gaming consoles. You get the PS Move and Aim controllers, the latter of which is perfect for first-person shooters. All three products work perfectly with each other. If Apple’s headset comes with a similar price tag and is compatible with other products and ecosystems, then that will be a giant leap for the company. It would be great to use the device with PCs as well.