Apple's busy 2022 - iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Watches and a VR Headset

Apple might have generated robust revenue numbers in 2021, but these 12 months were bitter-sweat in many aspects for the tech giant. A new range of devices with an in-house chipsets drove the company's value up, but the global processor crisis led it to miss shipment targets, possibly shaving off its profits too.

However, come 2022 and Apple has a bevy of new devices lined up - right from the iPhone 14 flagship series to a cheaper iPhone SE 3 with 5G connectivity, a Mac Pro, an iMac Pro and a Mac Mini besides the regular MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watch, a new report suggests.

In his weekly newsletter, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says the Cupertino giant may also be working on a smaller Mac Pro with 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics core as well as a new iMac Pro with a large screen and a new Mac Mini model. If even a few of these arrive in 2022, it would make the year a memorable one.

There is also the new iPad Pro model with wireless charging capability as well as a new external monitor. The company is also tipped to launch three new Apple Watch models and its first-ever VR headset later in the year.

Gurman expects the MacBook Pro to add a new entry-level model to the repertoire with the MacBook Air likely to see a major redesign. As for the iPhone 14, the analyst who specializes on Apple products, notes that the device could feature a punch-hole display for the first time ever.

On the Apple Watch front, the company is said to have three of them in the works. These are the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 8 and possibly a rugged Apple Watch model specifically designed for the adventurous.

The newsletter goes on to describe Apple's first VR headset, codenamed the N301. The product, which has been in the pipeline for close to two years, might make an appearance in 2022, making it the company's maiden entry into VR headsets. The device is tipped to get some AR capabilities and run on an in-house operating system codenamed Oak.

In addition, Apple has also announced the iOS15 and macOS 12 during the WWDC last year and we can expect the arrival of the next editions of both these operating systems. The former has been codenamed Sydney while the latter, known as Rome, is also expected to be announced n 2022, says Gurman.

