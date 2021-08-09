Apple should be worried about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price leak

The rumored Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were listed briefly on Amazon France before being swiftly taken down – and it looks like the new true wireless earbuds will be cheaper than previous models in the Galaxy range.

According to the listing, which was spotted by Phone Arena, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 will be priced aggressively at €149.99, which works out at around $170 / £125 / AU$240.

That’s cheaper than their predecessors, the Galaxy Buds Pro, as well as their biggest rivals, the Apple AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM4. That same price has also been rumored in the past by tech tipster Ishan Argawhal, so we’re pretty confident we’ll see it confirmed on August 11 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which is when the earbuds are expected to be announced.

Thanks to a recent unboxing video, we know quite a lot about the yet-to-be-confirmed true wireless earbuds. Alongside their enticing price, it’s rumored that the Galaxy Buds 2 will feature an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter inside each earbud, IPX7 water resistance, and a solid battery life lasting up to 28 hours (with the charging case). They’re also said to come with active noise cancellation, touch-sensitive controls, and adjustable EQ settings.

Will the Galaxy Buds 2 pose a threat?

Rather than wanting to undercut the AirPods Pro, it's possible that Samsung has priced the Galaxy Buds 2 to compete with the AirPods 3, which are rumored to be launching this year.

However, the Galaxy Buds 2 seems to share many of the same features as the AirPods Pro, including active noise cancellation, which means that the Galaxy Buds 2 could allow Samsung to sway customers away from Apple's premium buds to their cheaper – and likely more Android-friendly – alternative.

But, ultimately for the Galaxy Buds 2 to pose a true threat for AirPods Pro and even Sony’s WF-1000XM4, Samsung has to offer better audio quality than it did with the previous generation.

With their latest Galaxy Buds Pro, we noticed a lack of detail and presence, especially in the mid and high frequencies. Plus, the ANC wasn’t anything to write home about either, particularly compared to the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy today, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

Whether Samsung can improve upon these areas enough to compete with the best wireless earbuds on the market remains to be seen, but a lower price will go some way in convincing buyers to take a chance on the Galaxy Buds 2 instead of the AirPods Pro, WF-1000XM4, and even the rumored AirPods 3.