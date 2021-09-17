Apple iPhone 13 goes for pre-orders in India: Price, specs, offers and how to pre-order

Apple announced the iPhone 13 series devices at an event earlier this week and now, the four smartphones are available for pre-orders in India. Following this one week of the pre-ordering period, the new smartphones from Apple will go for sale on September 24.

The iPhone 13 series consists of the new iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These were launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 and new iPad and the iPad Mini earlier this week.

Apple iPhone 13 series: India price

The Apple iPhone 13 series price in India starts from Rs 69,900 for the iPhone Mini 128GB storage variant. While the 256GB model for iPhone 13 Mini has a price of Rs 79,900, and the 512GB storage variant has a price of Rs 99,900.

The vanilla iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant. On to the iPhone 13 Pro, this starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the Rs 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900 and 512GB variant at Rs 1,49,900 and the 1TB variant which is a first is priced at Rs 1,69,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB storage variant, and Rs 1,79,900 for the 1TB variant.

The pre-orders will being at 5:30pm today.

Check out the Apple iPhone 13 on Amazon | Flipkart iPhone 13 Mini starts at Rs 69,990 onwards iPhone 13 starts at Rs. 79,900 onwards iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,900 onwards iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,29,900 onwardsView Deal

iPhone 13 Pro price in India Storage iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB Rs 69,900 Rs 79,900 Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,29,900 256GB Rs 79,900 Rs 89,900 Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,39,900 512GB Rs 99,900 Rs 1,09,900 Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,59,900 1TB N/A N/A Rs 1,69,900 Rs 1,79,900

In terms if offers, you can get up to Rs 6,000 cash bank with HDFC bank card. Other offers includes exchange offers, trade-in program on Apple.com, and additional exchange offers.

Apple iPhone 13 series: Specs and features

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch 1170 x 2532 display while the iPhone 13 mini features a 5.4-inch 1080 x 2340 screen. They're both Super Retina XDR displays, which use Apple's own custom OLED technology.

There's a 12MP wide camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter (with a 120-degree field of view). Both feature new sensors, and Apple says they can take better photos than the cameras on the iPhone 12. The wide camera has an aperture of f/1.6, and the ultra-wide camera has an f/2.4 aperture. The phones also all include a 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera on the front.

The iPhone 13 series all come with Apple's A15 Bionic chipset inside, which Apple claims has an up-to 50% faster CPU and 30% faster GPU than the competition. According to Apple, the iPhone 13 mini will last 90 minutes longer than the iPhone 12 mini, while the iPhone 13 will last 2.5 hours longer than an iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 mini can apparently manage up to 17 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 13 is said to be capable of 19 hours.