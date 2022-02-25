Apple AR headset tipped to feature Micro OLED display and M1 processor

Audio player loading…

The fact that Apple is making an AR/VR headset is known to everyone. Reports have hinted that the upcoming headset might come with Mac-level processing power and the latest reports seem to corroborate the same.

A new report by MacRumours citing a Korean publication ET News hint that the headset is expected to come with Micro OLED display panels and the Cupertino based company has contracted TSMC to manufacture these displays.

The report states that Micro OLED displays are thinner, smaller, and more efficient as these are built directly onto the chip wafer. These Micro OLED displays are considered to be better suited for such a headset as these are much more responsive and allow four to 20 micrometer-sized pixels compared to a regular OLED panel that allow 40 to 300 micrometer-sized pixels.

Multiple reports in the past have hinted that Apple is going to use these advanced displays for its AR/VR headsets and the latest ones only corroborate the same. Aside, sources even suggest that the headsets are already entering into the second stage of pre-production.

Way ahead of the competition

Additionally, the latest report also reconfirms that Apple is going to use M1 chips that are used in its MacBooks to power the VR headsets. A known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had hinted that the computing prowess of Apple’s headsets could be the key factor. He had hinted that Apple might use two processors with the higher one being an M1 SoC or its variant, the lower end SoC will be used to support sensor-related processing.

Samsung on the other hand has been betting big on foldable phones which is why, as per the report, Apple has been able to take a lead in developing the AR/VR headset.

That said, Samsung is also said to be using its in-house Exynos SoC to make an AR device using Hologram technology and will be based on Android OS. The South Korean company has reportedly collaborated with Microsoft and DigiLens for its AR headset.

As Samsung’s headset has already entered the prototyping stage, the company is looking for possible launch dates already. On the other hand, the launch date of Apple’s headset seems to have been pushed to next year.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!