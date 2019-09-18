AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 32-core CPU leak shows it dominating the 2990WX

Two more benchmarks have leaked of the purported incoming Ryzen Threadripper 3rd-gen 32-core CPU, showing this chip considerably outpacing the previous flagship Threadripper 2990WX (32-core) processor – but not by quite as much as we’ve seen before.

As you may recall, we’ve witnessed plenty of Geekbench 4 leaks for this CPU in the past, although what makes one of these different is that it’s from the very latest version of the benchmarking utility, Geekbench 5 (as spotted by Momomo_us on Twitter).

Geekbench 5AMD Sharkstoothhttps://t.co/mvEBMCHfIZSeptember 18, 2019

The benchmark shows the alleged 32-core Threadripper 3000 hitting a score of 1,275 in single-core, while reaching 23,015 points in multi-core. As Wccftech points out, this isn’t all that much faster than the existing Threadripper 2990WX for single-core, but dwarfs the latter’s multi-core result of 13,400.

If this is on the money, then we can expect AMD’s new 32-core effort to be over 70% faster than the 2990WX, and while that’s still impressive, it’s not quite as big a lead as earlier Geekbench leaks pointed to.

We have previously reported on leaked Geekbench 4 results which show the incoming Threadripper 3000 CPU achieving almost double the score of the 2990WX, and a new Geekbench 4 benchmark (spotted alongside the Geekbench 5 result) confirms that again, hitting just over 68,000 in multi-core (just like the previous result).

Caution required…

Of course, we have to treat any pre-release leaks with a good deal of caution, but the evidence is mounting that the new 32-core CPU will be a much quicker performer, offering in the order of a 70% to 100% increase on the previous flagship. At least going by Geekbench, anyway.

A previous UserBenchmark score, on the other hand, indicated around 30% faster multi-core performance than the 2990WX, which only serves to highlight the differences between the various benchmarks out there (particularly when looking at the results of early sample chips).

The hardware info in this latest leak also correlates with the clock speeds seen in previous online spillage from Geekbench, with the sample chip running at a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and boost of 4.2GHz. So we’re building up something of a more consistent picture of what to expect with the incoming Threadripper 3000 flagship – and it should be impressive.