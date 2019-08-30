AMD Ryzen Processors are seeing wider adoption among PC enthusiasts

It's no secret that AMD has been on top of the world with its Ryzen 3rd Generation processors and Navi graphics cards, but we're starting to see some indication that hardcore PC enthusiasts are starting to side with Team Red.

The folks over at KitGuru spotted some statistics from PassMark, a popular CPU benchmarking tool, which suggest that AMD has gained some market share over Intel. More specifically, in Q3 2019, AMD jumped to 31.9% market share, up from 23.1% in Q2 2019. Similarly, Intel dropped to 68.10% in Q3 2019 from 76.9% in the prior quarter.

It's important to note that this isn't counting the amount of processors sold – right now it looks like AMD is way ahead in that regard. It's only considering the amount of processors that are being benchmarked through PassMark. There are plenty of – heck, probably the majority of – never benchmark their hardware through these kind of tools.

What this means, however, is that the type of people who do benchmark their hardware (PC enthusiasts) are adopting AMD hardware at a higher rate. That's probably because the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is more powerful than the Intel Core i9 9900K – even if Intel disagrees.

According to these results, AMD and Intel are closer than they've been since Q4 2007. And, with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation likely coming later this year, we could see that gap close even more.