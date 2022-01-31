Amazon says Indians spent 4 hrs daily on Fire TV devices in 2021

Audio player loading…

Last year, customers in India, on an average, spent nearly 4 hours each day watching content on their Fire TV devices, up from 3 hours per day as compared to 2020. Comedy retained its spot as the most preferred TV genre among Fire TV consumers.

Most revealingly, 1 in 3 Fire TV customers said farewell to a cable or DTH connection (which kind of explains why a DTH operator like Tata Sky has pivoted and become Tata Play).

Also, customers interacted with Alexa on an average of once every 4 seconds on Fire TV devices.

These stats were part of Fire TV Streaming Trends for 2021 that Amazon shared, giving insights on content consumption across its Fire TV devices in India.

Fire TV devices take root in smaller cities, too

(Image credit: Amazon India)

With the launch of the signature Fire TV Cube as well as Amazon’s first local manufacturing line to produce Fire TV devices, 2021 was an important year for Fire TV in India.

Amazon said customers purchased Fire TV devices in 80% of pin codes across India. Smaller cities like Hisar, Tiruvallur, Chittoor, Alwar, Imphal, and South Andaman saw an increased growth in sales of Fire TV devices.

"Customers across India are taking advantage of hardware and feature improvements on Fire TV; 1 out of every 4 customers added or upgraded to a newer, faster version of Fire TV devices," the company said.

Amazon added 1 in every 4 Fire TV users tuned into their Fire TV device to listen to music. Games on Fire TV devices emerged as another favourite for Indian customers. Ludo King, World Cricket Championship, and Little Singham were the top online games played on Fire TV devices.

Smart home control requests by customers using Alexa on their Fire TV devices increased by over 150% in 2021 versus last year.

Shershaah, Drishyam 2 among most watched films on Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Amazon India)

Amazon said users enjoyed watching the latest movies across languages, and some of the most streamed movies on Prime Video include:

In Hindi, it was Shershaah, Sherni, and Sardar Udham. In Tamil, it was Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai, and Master. In Malayalam, it was Drishyam 2, Cold Case, and Malik. Telugu had Drushyam 2, Tuck Jagadish, and Narappa in its list. Kannada had Rathnan Prapancha, Yuvarathnaa, and Roberrt.

The Family Man Season 2 was the most streamed Indian show while The Wheel of Time was the most streamed international show on Prime Video on Fire TV devices.

Fire TV users asked Alexa to play Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah once every minute, making it the most searched TV show on Fire TV devices.

Peppa Pig, Doremon, and Cocomelon were the most popular kids shows on Fire TV devices, with at least one user asking Alexa for these shows every minute.

