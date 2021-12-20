Amazon Prime Videos to start streaming India cricket matches

Audio player loading…

Amazon Prime Video began chasing its cricket streaming dream several months ago and even began a test case with some WNBA games in India. There were reports of a joint bid for the Indian Premier League (IPL) coverage but now we hear that from the New Year, the company will be streaming live cricket.

And the two lucky countries are New Zealand and Bangladesh, which clash in a Test match series as part of the second edition of the World Test Championships. The company added a press statement available on its website that said the match would stream live on January 1, 2022.

(Image credit: BCCI )

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

This is Prime Video's first big cricket deal from a major cricket board. It was signed in November 2020, got them the exclusive rights to stream both international men's and women's cricket matches played in New Zealand, across one-day matches, T20 series and Tests.

Interestingly, the deal between Prime Video and the New Zealand Cricket Board also includes streaming of matches involving the Indian cricket team that is slated to tour the country in November 2022. This would be preceded by a tour of India's women's cricket team that is scheduled to play in the country from February 2022.

Prime Video users can tune in at 3:30 AM IST to catch all the action live. Amazon will post the highlights of the matches shortly after it ends so that users can revisit the app to watch any moment at any time. Other series that would be streamed live will include the tours of South Africa and the trans-Tasman clash with Australia.

Amazon is making a concerted effort to enter the lucrative cricket streaming in India, given the huge fan following seen in the country for the game. We had reported that with Disney HotStar Plus having similar rights till end-2022, there is a good chance of Amazon making a bid for it alongside Sony Network, which currently holds the rights to beam India's overseas matches.

