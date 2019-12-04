Amazon Echo Input Portable makes Alexa wireless

Making its global debut in India, Amazon has unveiled the new Echo Input Portable smart speaker which lets you carry Alexa as well as your music with you.

Amazon has been slowly adding smart speakers to all segments. The budget speakers were followed by the Echo Input which brings Alexa to conventional speakers. Now, the tech giant has launched Echo Input Portable, which is the first of its kind wireless speaker with all the functionality built-in.

The Echo Input Portable has a 360-degree audio output, and retains hands-free Alexa capabilities, which can be summoned via voice controls. For privacy, it has a mic-off button that electronically disconnects the microphones. The recordings can also be edited or deleted.

#JustLaunched Feedback from our Indian customers that they wanted to carry around their Echo devices was the inspiration behind the Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker, says Miriam Daniel (VP, Alexa Devices, @amazon) #JustAsk @AmazonEchoIndia pic.twitter.com/4ckxZapaXgDecember 4, 2019

It houses a 4,800mAh battery, which is rated for 10 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge. It makes the speaker completely wireless. However, it will still require a WiFi connection for most of the smart features. Furthermore, it can not even be used as a Bluetooth speaker.

With four microphones, the Echo Input Portable enables users to talk to Alexa, answer questions, play music, read the news, control other smart home devices, etc.

Content partners include Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, radio stations, recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chhota Bheem, ESPN Cricinfo, TED talks, etc.

In India, the Amazon Echo Input Portable is priced at Rs 4,999 and comes in a black fabric finish. It can be pre-ordered, and shipping will start on December 18.