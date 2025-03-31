This tiny, cheap box upgrades any speakers with Wi-Fi multi-room streaming, including Hi-Res Audio support

The Atonemo Streamplayer is a Wi-Fi add-on for regular hi-fi systems

Looks like a Zippo lighter, and is similarly sized

24-bit/192kHz DAC, and costs $99 / £99 (about AU$158)

If like many people you've got a really great sound system that doesn't have up-to-date streaming capabilities, the Atonemo Streamplayer was made for you. It's a tiny, affordable DAC that adds hi-res streaming audio to pretty much anything that can connect to its 3.5mm aux port.

According to Atonemo CEO Leo Ballesteros, the Streamplayer was made to solve "a huge problem" in the audio industry: "Why was there no way to make any speaker smart? The way an Apple TV makes any TV smart?"

(It's only fair to point out here that there have been quite a few products like this, including the WiiM Pro, Audio Pro Link2 and – back in the day – the Yamaha WX-AD10.)

(Image credit: Atonemo)

Atonemo Streamplayer: key features

One of the key selling points here is that you’re not getting locked into a particular ecosystem or made to depend on the whims or app quality control of a single manufacturer.

The Streamplayer works with both AirPlay 2 and Google Cast, so you've got iOS and Android compatibility without requiring a standalone app: simply use whatever streaming app you prefer and send it to the Streamplayer. There's also Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.

Specs-wise you're looking at Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast, a standard USB-C connector for power and lossless audio support of up to 24-bit/192kHz (although what you get will depend on the service you're streaming from).

I like the philosophy here: Ballesteros says he wants to "let people choose the speakers they love, without worrying about connectivity, ecosystems, or brand lock-ins." If the Streamplayer does what it promises, this could be a really good way to add useful extra features to the best stereo speakers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Streamplayer will ship this spring for $99 / £99 / about AU$158.