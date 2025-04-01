Alexa Plus has started rolling out to users, but it’s missing these 5 useful features

Amazon is taking caution with Alexa+

Alexa AI
(Image credit: Amazon)
  • Amazon has launched early access to Alexa+ for selected users, but a few features are missing
  • Not all the features showcased at its February launch event will be available straight away, and will instead be rolled out in parts over the next few months
  • While Alexa+ is only available on Echo Show 8, 10, 15 and 21, we expect it to come to more Echo devices as more features become available

When Amazon announced its new AI-enhanced Alexa+ voice assistant, we were beyond excited to finally see Amazon’s answer to ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence come to life. In our live blog we speculated a March 31 roll, and it seems as though we were correct as Alexa+ has started rolling out to selected users in the US on certain Echo devices, but it wouldn’t be a major launch without a few catches.

During Amazon’s devices event in February, the company took pride in boasting Alexa+’s revamped voice and AI capabilities, but a report from The Washington Post has identified that Alexa+ is missing a number of handy features. They’ll be unveiled in waves over the next few months, but it does feel like a broken promise in some ways.

Panos Panay and Alexa Plus

During Amazon's devices event in February, Panos Panay demonstrated a handful of new features but not all of them are available in Alexa+'s early access. (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

What’s missing from Alexa+?

Amazon promised an array of new features for Alexa+ that provided a more interactive and personal experience with the voice assistant, most notably its ability to offer food recommendations and place orders through Grubhub based on what you’re craving. This feature has the potential to be a saving grace for indecisive foodies out there, but it has been delayed until further notice.

Other useful generative features have gone missing from Alexa+’s early access, including its ability to brainstorm gift ideas when the pressures of gift-buying get too intense, and its storytime mode feature for kids has also been pushed back. The Post has also spotted that Alexa+ lacks the ability to visually identify family members around your home - both of which were demonstrated at its launch event - and the web version for Alexa+ is also unavailable for now.

As per The Post’s initial report, Amazon has declared that these features are missing from Alexa+ simply because they “don’t yet meet Amazon’s standards for public release”. It’s reassuring to know that Amazon has plans to bulk up Alexa+’s features, but you’ll just have to remain patient for a few more months.

So, what can Alexa+ do at the moment?

Despite the missing features, Alexa+’s early launch isn’t totally lackluster. Since it started rolling out yesterday (March 31) Alexa+ can order you an Uber, search for particular products, and draft emails. While you’ll have to wait a little longer for Grubhub integration with Alexa+, you can still use the voice assistant to give you advice on what to cook.

Alexa+ can be accessed for a monthly subscription fee of $19.99, but Amazon Prime members will have full access for free.

Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

