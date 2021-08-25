Amazon brings the upgraded Echo Show 8 to India

When it comes to smart home devices especially the ones with a speaker and a display, Amazon’s Echo Show devices lead the segment. Unlike other smart speakers with a display that follows the formula - one size fits all formula, the Echo Show devices are available in various screen sizes and at different price points.

The latest addition to this is the second-generation Echo Show 8 – which has just been introduced in India. The Echo Show 8 (2021) now comes with an improved display experience and an upgraded 13-megapixel camera.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) price and availability in India

The retail price of Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 however it is currently retailing at a discounted price of Rs. 11,499 for a limited period.

The new Echo Show 8 comes in a couple of colour options – Black and White and can be bought exclusively from Amazon India.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) features and specifications

The second-generation Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD display which, the company says, with adaptive colour tech offering a better display experience. It comes with 2.0” (52 mm) neodymium speakers with a passive bass radiator offering stereo sound.

Apart from listening to your favourite music on Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Hungama music or Gaana etc, the Echo Show 8 can also be used to watch your favourite TV series or movies from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Like any other Echo device from Amazon, the Echo Show 8 can also be used to control other smart home devices using voice commands. This makes it a perfect device to be placed on your desk that can keep you entertained as well as control smart devices like lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geyser and more without needing to step away from the desk.

The 13-megapixel camera on the new Echo Show 8 can help users make video calls to their friends and family having who have Echo Show devices. It comes with an auto framing feature that keeps the caller in the frame. Though for privacy-conscious people, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) also has a privacy shutter that can physically block the camera when not in use.

