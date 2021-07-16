Amazfit launches Zepp Z smartwatch in India with 15-day battery life, 90+ sports modes

Amazfit has launched a new smartwatch in India called Zepp Z on its third anniversary of presence in the country. The new Zepp Z smartwatch comes with a 15-day battery life, 90+ sports modes, and PAI Health Assessment System.

The Zepp Z has been priced at Rs 25,999, which will be made available on July 20 on Amazon. It comes with a round dial with leather bands. There are two buttons along with a crown.

Zepp Z: Specs and features

The Amazfit Zepp Z is made of a TC4 titanium alloy body, with leather wrist bands. It has a 1.39-inch HD large AMOLED display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 reinforced glass, anti-fingerprint coating along with 454x454 pixel resolution.

It comes with a 340 mAh battery and weighs 40g which allows users to follow their fitness regime for 15 days, uninterrupted and for more than 30 days with typical usage.

The Zepp Z can measure blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) level which is also recorded via the Zepp App. It's BioTrackerTM 2.0 PPG optical sensor monitors heart rate and also gives abnormally elevated heart rate alerts.

The PAI Health Assessment System on the Zepp Z converts health data into an intuitive single value after processing heart rate, activity and other health metrics. The Zepp Z can also monitor sleep status through the deep, light and REM sleep periods. The Zepp Z monitors stress levels as well. It has a 5 ATM water-resistance as well that can work upto 50 meters.

The Zepp Z has 12 built-in sport modes that cover popular activities and a total of 90 modes. The smartwatch uses both GPS and GLONASS positioning systems to deliver precise location information. It also supports the Find My Phone feature.

The Amazfit smartwatch comes with a built-in Alexa which enables the user to have a voice interaction, play music, set alarm, provide weather forecast, traffic updates, sports updates, and other real-time information.