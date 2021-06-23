Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS2e get Alexa support with new update

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e budget smartwatches were launched in India back in January this year. Both smartwatches are priced under Rs 10,000 and offer almost the same set of features and specifications. Adding to the feature list, both the smartwatches are now receiving a new OTA update that brings Alexa voice assistant.

Starting June 22, in India, the Alexa feature will be rolled out to the Amazfit GTS 2e and GTR 2e users. The new feature enables you to interact with voice commands. You can ask Alexa to play music, set an alarm, get the weather forecast, traffic updates, sports updates, and other real-time information. Here’s how to get the new feature on your watch.

How to install Alexa on Amazfit GTS 2e and GTR 2e

Make sure the watch is paired with the phone Open Zepp application, select profile, and select Amazfit GTS 2e/GTR 2e Update the system to version 1.0.2.31 Swipe left on the watch home screen Tap “Authorize Alexa on the device page of the app” In the app, go to Profile > Add accounts > Amazon Alexa Login with Amazon account Push the Power Button Tap “More” then tap “Alexa”

After the aforementioned steps, you will be able to access the Alexa voice assistant. You can just say “Alexa” and ask it to play music, weather and traffic reports, and even control smart home devices.

Apart from Amazfit GTS 2e and GTR 2e, other Amazfit smartwatches also offer Alexa features including the cheaper Bip U Pro, GTS Mini 2, and the flagship Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2.

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e features and specs

(Image credit: Huami)

As for the fitness features, both watches come with 90 built-in sports mode with smart recognition. They also come with a built-in GPS for tracking all your outdoor activities. The wearables offer BioTracker 2 PPG heart rate sensor and it also supports an SpO2 monitor which measures your blood oxygen level. Furthermore, they track the stress level and offer breathing exercise.

In the visual department, the Amazfit GTR 2e brings the circular design and packs in a 1.39-inches AMOLED screen with 454x454 pixels. The Amazfit GTS 2e on the other hand comes in a square design and brings in a larger 1.65-inch AMOLED panel with 348 x 442-pixel resolution.

As for the battery, the GTS 2 packs in a 246mAh battery and can last up to 24 days while the GTR 2e with its large 471mAh battery can last up to 45 days.