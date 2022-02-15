Alexa turns 4 in India: Amazon offers attractive deals on its devices

Audio player loading…

It is the fourth anniversary of Alexa in India, and to celebrate the occasion Amazon India has come up with special deals on Alexa devices and also released some interesting numbers on its usage in the country.

With almost 50% customers from non-metro cities, the number of requests to Alexa in 2021 increased by 68% since the previous year, the company said.

As the Alexa smart home selection increased by 72% year-over-year with new products from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Hindware, and Atomberg, Alexa responded to over 2.6 lakh requests for controlling smart home appliances every day, the company said.

From sports, movie dialogues, and word definitions to tough math problems, weather, and the latest stock market updates, customers quizzed Alexa with around 1.7 lakh questions every day.

Alexa played more than 21.6 Lakh songs every day, genre such as kids, devotional and regional language were extremely prominent in the top 20 songs.

For the record, the Alexa voice service is available in India in English, Hindi and Hinglish on Echo range of devices, Fire TV, Amazon shopping app for Android, and Alexa built-in devices by other brands.

Deals on Alexa devices

Amazon said customers can avail up to 50% off on its Echo range of smart speakers and displays.

It said there is a discount of up to 43% on Fire TV devices, and an offer of up to 30% off on smart home gadgets and Alexa built-in devices by brands such as OnePlus, boAt, Wipro, Panasonic, Xiaomi & more.

These deals are currently available, and will be on offer till 11:59 p.m. tomorrow (February 16). You can find the specifics of the deals at: www.amazon.in/alexadeals.

Giving more details on Alexa's numbers last year (2021), Amazon India said that during March-April, customers asked 11,500 questions every day about Covid-19, health and wellness related topics. "Customers also loved starting and concluding their days with Alexa, they wished “Alexa, good morning” and “Alexa, good night” 11,520 times every day."

Last year, Amazon introduced Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s voice on Alexa and allowed customers to ask for stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and more.

In 2021, Amazon launched a fresh line-up of devices such as All-New Echo Show 10, Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!